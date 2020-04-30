Left Menu
Maradona pleads for 'Hand of God' to end pandemic

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:55 IST
Maradona pleads for 'Hand of God' to end pandemic
Diego Maradona (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has asked the "Hand of God" to deliver the world from the coronavirus pandemic and allow normal life to resume. The World Cup winner referred to his hand-assisted goal in the 1986 World Cup after Argentine football chiefs voted to end the current season as well as suspend relegation, saving Maradona-managed bottom club Gimnasia from the drop.

"Today this happened to us and many people say it is a new Hand of God," said Maradona, alluding to his infamous goal against England. "But today I'm asking for that hand to end this pandemic so people can go back to living their lives, healthy and happy." Then-Argentine captain Maradona responded to the controversy over his goal at the World Cup in Mexico by saying "it was the Hand of God!" Argentina went on to beat England 2-1 in the quarter-final.

On being thrown a lifeline by the suspension of the season, he told Argentine daily Clarin: "It's not the ending we had wanted, we were convinced we could save ourselves on the pitch." Argentina has been in lockdown since March 20 against the coronavirus, which by early Wednesday had infected 4,114 people with 207 deaths. The 59-year-old Maradona, appointed to manage to struggle Gimnasia in September, said clubs in Argentina are facing years of financial difficulty.

"Hopefully it is understood that we have to face what's coming together, for the good of football. No-one is like Rambo in this war, because even Rambo loses against this.".

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,074; cases 33,050

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,074 after 66 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 33,050 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases st...

China's manufacturing weaker in April as virus hurts exports

Chinas manufacturing activity weakened in April as the coronavirus pandemic clobbered global consumer demand, hampering Beijings efforts to revive the worlds second-largest economy, two surveys showed on Thursday. China became the first maj...

Angelina Jolie pays homage to 'A Mighty Heart' co-star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity, says Hollywood star Angelina Jolies as she remembered her A Mighty Heart co-star, who passed away after a battle with cancer. The 54-year-old actor died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a two...

Kejriwal condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. W...
