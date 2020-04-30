Left Menu
Australia "very close" to finalising squad for T20 World Cup

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is inching closer, Australia cricket's chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said they have a quite "settled line-up" in the shortest format of the game and are "very close" to finalising the squad.

Australia "very close" to finalising squad for T20 World Cup
Image Credit: ANI

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is inching closer, Australia cricket's chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said they have a quite "settled line-up" in the shortest format of the game and are "very close" to finalizing the squad. "The last one or two positions always give us a headache normally. Particularly when you've got a settled line-up that has performed very well over the last 12 months," the International Cricket Council's (ICC) website quoted Hohns as saying.

"We'd be very close (to finalizing a squad). If we had to, we could probably just about nominate it now," he added. The World Cup is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia. The hosts of the tournament have enjoyed a glorious run in the T20I format recently as the team has won nine out of their last 10 completed T20Is across series against India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Marnus Labuschagne has delivered stunning performances for Australia in the Test and ODI cricket. However, the batsman hasn't yet had a chance to prove his worth in the shortest format. Hohns said he does not want to overburden Labuschagne and wants to focus on the "pretty good" T20 side they already have.

"We don't want to go too far with him yet. He works so hard, he's now playing Test cricket and one-day cricket. That's happened in a short period of time. We don't want to overburden but there's no reason why a player like that can't play T20 cricket," he said. "At the moment it's in his court and we have a pretty good T20 side or squad ... they're the ones we'll be focusing on, looking forward to the World Cup," Hohns added.

