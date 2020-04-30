Behind closed doors match against Australia "felt like a warm-up game": Ross Taylor

New Zealand player Ross Taylor said playing the match against Australia behind closed doors felt like a "warm-up game". Taylor was recalling the last international cricket match played between New Zealand and Australia at SCG before the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into effect, bringing sports across the globe to a standstill.

"It was quite strange leading into the game. There were lots of whispers about the game being cancelled and everything happened very quickly. In the context of the match, turning up the preparation felt a bit strange," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Taylor as saying. "To me, it felt like a warm-up game, didn't feel like a true international match but I guess once you get into it it's no different to if you are playing a competitive game of backyard cricket or a club game, you give it your all. But I'm not going to lie, it did feel very strange. At the same time there could be a few games like that so I'm sure as players we'll have to adjust to that and get used to it," he added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)