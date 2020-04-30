Left Menu
Report: Gurley not expected to file grievance vs. Rams

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is not expected to file a grievance against the Los Angeles Rams over an unpaid roster bonus, ESPN reported on Thursday. Gurley, who was released by the Rams last month, is owed a $7.55 million roster bonus, although offset language could reduce that amount by $2.5 million due to the three-time Pro Bowl selection signing with a new team. Gurley landed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Falcons.

Gurley, 25, tweeted about the Rams' failure to pony up on April 8. "@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP," Gurley tweeted.

Linebacker Clay Matthews responded to his former teammate. "You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too."

After the public social-media display, Rams general manager Les Snead insisted both players would get the money they are owed. "They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we're going to pay them," Snead told NFL Network. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they're going to get that money."

Matthews is filing a grievance against the Rams for more than $2 million in unpaid guarantees, ESPN reported on Wednesday. He was let go with one season remaining on a two-year, $16.75 million deal. Gurley was released by the Rams after a steep drop in production in 2019 and questions about the health of his left knee, in which he has an arthritic condition.

A former All-American at Georgia, Gurley rushed for a career-low 857 yards last season. He rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns while adding 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 scores in 73 games with the Rams. --Field Level Media

