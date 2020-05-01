Gibbs to auction bat with which he led South Africa's record ODI chase in 2006

Gibbs to auction bat with which he led South Africa's record ODI chase in 2006PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:24 IST
Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a match-winning 175 in the world record ODI chase against Australia in 2006, to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 in his country. South Africa had chased down Australia's mammoth 434 for four with one ball and one wicket remaining in the series deciding fifth ODI. "Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat I used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years," Gibbs tweeted
In his 111-ball blitzkrieg, Gibbs smashed 21 fours and seven sixes. The now 46-year-old played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals. Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the other century-maker in the game with 164 off 105 balls.
