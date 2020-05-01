Report: 49ers decline 2021 option for DL Thomas

Three years after selecting Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly declined to pick up the defensive lineman's fifth-year option for 2021. Thomas, 24, will become a free agent after the 2020 campaign, NFL Network reported Friday.

Since being picked behind Myles Garrett and Mitch Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft, Thomas has played in 46 of a possible 48 regular-season games including 28 starts. After primarily playing on the end in his first two seasons, Thomas moved inside in 2019 and tallied 21 tackles, six quarterback hits and two sacks.

His career totals include 93 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, six sacks and one fumble recovery. --Field Level Media