Former enforcer Laraque tests positive for COVID-19

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque revealed over social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "I guess I'm not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I'm asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off!" Laraque wrote Thursday night on Twitter.

The official Edmonton Oilers' Twitter account replied to his post, writing "Get well soon, Big Georges!" Laraque, 43, recorded 43 goals, 68 assists and 826 penalty minutes during his eight seasons with the Oilers (1997-2006). The Montreal native was selected by the Oilers with the 31st overall pick of the 1995 NHL Draft.

Laraque also played with the then-Phoenix Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins before finishing his career with the Canadiens. He collected 53 goals, 100 assists and 1,126 penalty minutes in 695 career games. --Field Level Media