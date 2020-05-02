Report: Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins received the Falcons' 2021 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Harris.

Harris, a first-round draft choice in 2017, was dealt one day after the Dolphins released 2019 sack leader Taco Charlton. Harris was drafted No. 22 overall in 2017 and has 3.5 sacks in 41 career games.

On Wednesday, the Falcons officially passed on the fifth-year option for their own 2017 first-round pick, Takkarist McKinley. The Dolphins picked three defensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson in free agency.

The pass rush has been a problem for both teams. Miami ranked last in the NFL last season with 23 sacks and Atlanta tied for next-to-last with 28. --Field Level Media