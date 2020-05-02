Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 05:24 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLS opens up training fields for individual workouts

Players will be able to use outdoor team training fields for solo workouts from next Wednesday, Major League Soccer said on Friday as the sport takes its first steps towards a return to action following the shutdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most North American sport, MLS shuttered operations mid-March and a league wide moratorium on group and team training remains in place through May 15. Many top male players support ATP-WTA merger, says Murray

Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer's call to merge the men's and women's tours, saying that many top male players believe it will be a positive step for tennis. "When you have a lot of the top male players now starting to discuss and talk about it, that's definitely very promising," the Briton, who has often voiced his support for gender equality, told CNN on Friday. Sprinter Thomas denies charge after she and Stevens suspended by AIU

American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas said on Friday she expected to be cleared of charges by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests. The 23-year-old and fellow American Deajah Stevens earlier in the day were provisionally suspended by the AIU for allegedly missing three tests in a 12-month period, a violation of anti-doping rules. Former enforcer Laraque tests positive for COVID-19

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque revealed over social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. "I guess I'm not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I'm asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off!" Laraque wrote Thursday night on Twitter. Former A's minor-leaguer Marte dies of COVID-19

Former Oakland minor-leaguer Miguel Marte died after a battle with the coronavirus, the Athletics announced Friday. He was 30. A GoFundMe account to aid his family indicates Marte died Tuesday. NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

The NBA announced Friday that it has postponed the draft lottery and draft combine. Both events were slated to take place in Chicago. The lottery was scheduled for May 19 with the combine featuring draft hopefuls running May 21-24. FIA warns championships against post-pandemic 'turf wars'

Motor racing's world governing body has warned its various championships against waging 'turf wars' in rearranging their calendars once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Formula One, the world rally and endurance championships and a swathe of other national and continental series are on hold and looking at cramming races into the second half of the year to complete their seasons. Berrettini set for Florida series as live action returns in U.S

Live professional tennis will return to the U.S. with a number of high-profile male and female players taking part in the UTR Pro Match Series in Florida this month. Italian world number eight Matteo Berrettini will be joined by Americans Reilly Opelka, Tennys Sandgren and Tommy Paul in West Palm Beach from May 8-10. Indians Clase handed 80 game doping ban

Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been banned for 80 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Friday. With the MLB season on hold due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Clase's suspension will not begin until the 2020 campaign officially gets underway. Titans decline 2021 option for WR Davis

The Tennessee Titans declined the fifth-year option for wide receiver and former No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis, NFL Network reported Friday. Davis, who saw his targets drop by nearly half last season, will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 campaign.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since A...

Special flight airlifts 271 UK nationals from Amritsar

Around 271 United Kingdom UK nationals left for their country on Saturday, in a special British Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Saturday amid coronavirus lockdown. These UK nationals were stran...

North Korea releases pictures of Kim appearance

North Korean state media published pictures Saturday of leader Kim Jong Un making his first public appearance in nearly three weeks, following intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly deadThe images from the Rodong Sinmun n...

First COVID-19 death reported in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam city reported its first COVID-19 death when a 62-year-old man from Chengalarao Peta who was admitted with chronic kidney ailment at the King George Hospital KGH, passed away. The man passed away as soon as he was asmitted to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020