COVID-19: Premier League expresses desire to finish 2019-20 season

The Premier League has once again expressed its desire to complete the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 09:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Premier League has once again expressed its desire to complete the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. All the league's clubs met to discuss the steps going forward. However, no decisions were taken and it was concluded that no final call will be taken without the government's approval.

"The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers," the Premier League said in an official statement. "No decisions were taken at today's shareholders' meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding Project Restart. The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining the integrity of the competition and welcomed the government's support," it added.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic football competitions in France and Netherlands have already been cancelled and there are widespread speculations over Premier League's 2019-20 season.

Before the Premier League was suspended, Liverpool was at the top spot and the side was just three wins away from securing the title. (ANI)

