Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2010: Suresh Raina became first Indian to score T20I century

It was on May 2, 2010, when Suresh Raina became the first Indian to score a century in the shortest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:58 IST
On this day in 2010: Suresh Raina became first Indian to score T20I century
Batsman Suresh Raina (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on May 2, 2010, when Suresh Raina became the first Indian to score a century in the shortest format of the game. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

In the match between India and South Africa, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. Raina came to the crease in the very first over of the innings as India lost their first wicket of Murali Vijay.

The left-handed batsman then went on to play a quickfire knock of 101 runs off just balls. Raina's innings was studded with nine fours and five sixes.

Yuvraj Singh also played second fiddle to Raina and the duo formed an 88-run stand to put India in a comfortable position. India posted a total of 186/5 in the allotted twenty overs. The Men in Blue were successful in defending the total and the side won the match by 14 runs.

For India, Yusuf Pathan scalped two wickets while defending the score of 186. However, the Men in Blue failed to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

To date, Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I centuries, while KL Rahul has two to his name in the shortest format of the game. Raina has enjoyed a great career in the shortest format of the game and he is the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League.

The left-handed batsman has played 193 matches for Chennai Super Kings and has managed to score 5,368 runs in the tournament so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to ease some coronavirus curbs over next few weeks

Singapore will start easing some curbs put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus over the next few weeks, authorities said on Saturday, as the city-state takes the first tentative steps towards reopening its economy. Selected ac...

Worst of COVID-19 is over but people should follow precautions: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday that the worst phase of coronavirus epidemic in India appears to be over, but people should continue to follow all precautions and guidelines.I think the worst is over. But...

Pak registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,297 new infections, taking the total number to 18,114, officials said on Saturday. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 417 with 32 fatalitie...

Guterres' ceasefire appeal is global: UN spokesman as Pak engages in unprovoked firing along LoC

The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the coronavirus pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, including along the Line of Control, his spokesperson said, as Pakistani forces engaged in unprovoked firing along...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020