Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discus thrower Kumari gets 4-year ban for dope flunk

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:10 IST
Discus thrower Kumari gets 4-year ban for dope flunk
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) then decided to test the sample of Kumari at its Montreal Laboratory in Canada and it returned positive for anabolic steroid Metenolone in November 2018. Image Credit: Flickr

Discus thrower Sandeep Kumari has been slapped with a four-year ban by Athletics Integrity Unit for flunking a dope test, nearly two years after her sample was deemed clean by the NDTL. The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) had failed to detect the banned substance -- asteroid -- which was present in her blood sample, collected by NADA officials during the National Inter-State Championships in June 2018 in Guwahati. Kumari had won the gold with a throw of 58.41m.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) then decided to test the sample of Kumari at its Montreal Laboratory in Canada and it returned positive for anabolic steroid Metenolone in November 2018. Kumari's results from June 26, 2018, to November 21, 2018, will now be annulled. Her four-year ban, announced by WADA on Friday night, will begin from June 26, 2018 -- the date of her sample collection.

Not only Kumari's but samples of four other Indians, including 2017 Asian champion quarter-miler Nirmala Sheoran's had returned negative at NDTL but were found positive when tested in Montreal. Jhuma Khatun, one of them, was also handed a four-year ban, last month. WADA referred Kumari's results management to the AIU which notified her of the charges and provisionally suspended her in November 2018. The Haryana athlete waived her right for the confirmatory 'B' sample test and accepted the adverse analytical finding (AAF).

In February 2019, Kumari participated in an interview with representatives of AIU by phone during which she confirmed that she admitted the Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV). In February 2020, the AIU issued a notice of charge to Kumari, asking her to either admit the ADRV or undergo a hearing before the Disciplinary Tribunal.

After missing three deadlines to respond, Kumari finally accepted the charge and did not request a hearing.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

Napoli was on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli is based, said in a stateme...

Raj govt not taking help of Centre to combat COVID-19 due to 'political compulsions':Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday claimed that the Rajasthan government was not able to get the lockdown followed properly in Jaipur and Jodhpur, districts with maximum coronavirus cases in the state, and not taking the he...

Austrians let their hair down as coronavirus curbs are relaxed

Austrians flocked to newly reopened hairdressers, beauticians and electronics shops on Saturday, as they relished the loosening of a seven-week-old coronavirus lockdown, although the move could yet cause a rebound in infections.The Alpine r...

ICICI Lombard net jumps 24% despite market losses

ICICI Lombard reported a 23.8 per cent jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock markets which plunged 30 per cent in the quarter. The bottomline was helped by the comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020