Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

PTI | Milan | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:54 IST
Regional government allows Napoli to resume training
The announcement comes despite a government decree which stops players from training at their locked-off sports centres where social distancing could be guaranteed but allows them to run in public parks. Image Credit: ANI

Napoli was on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli is based, said in a statement that "the region's positive ruling has already be sent to the government", adding that it had asked for an OK as soon as possible "in order to enable training to restart on Monday".

Campania is the second region in Italy to allow its local Serie A club to recommence preparations, under strict health guidelines, at their training ground after Emilia-Romagna made a similar ruling on Friday for Bologna, Parma, SPAL and Sassuolo. Lazio, which hosts the Rome-based club of the same name and city rivals Roma, Hellas Verona's home the Veneto and Sardinia, where Cagliari are based, are expected to follow suit.

The announcement comes despite a government decree which stops players from training at their locked-off sports centres where social distancing could be guaranteed but allows them to run in public parks. Italy is preparing to relax its lockdown on Monday as the Covid-19 numbers continue a positive trend. The virus has killed over 28,000 people in the country. Many regions have had a fraction of the number of deaths experienced by Lombardy and Piedmont in the north.

On Friday, Serie A unanimously voted to finish the 2019-20 season, suspended since March 9. However, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora this week said the chances of restarting were "increasingly narrow". He also vowed to ensure that football's finances would be "damaged as little as possible" should the season be declared over.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

137 COVID-19 patients recover in Mumbai in a single day

As many 137 people suffering from coronavirus have recovered and discharged in the city on Saturday, said Mumbais Public Health Department. With 547 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths which were reported today, the total count in the ci...

AIIMS doctors shower petals on Delhi Police officials to show gratitude towards them

New Delhi India, May 2 ANI All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS doctors on Saturday showered flower petals on police officials, to show their gratitude towards Delhi Police for their work in enforcing lockdown guidelines in the nat...

Sale of liquor to resume from May 4 in Karnataka

In a big relief to tipplers, the Karnataka Excise Department has allowed the sale of liquor outside the containment zones at the retail shops from May 4 when the third phase of lockdown would come into force. Passing the order, the excise c...

Trains with migrant workers leave for Odisha, UP from Gujarat

Two special trains carrying over 2,300 migrant workers from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Gujarat amid lockdown to contain coronavirus left on Saturday, officials said. One of the Shramik special trains with 1,127 passengers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020