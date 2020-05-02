The following are the top stories at 21:15 hours: SPO-OLY-BATRA Tokyo Olympics will "definitely" be held next year: IOC member Batra New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) IOC member and IOA president Narinder Batra on Saturday said that the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics will "definitely" be held next year, amid concerns over staging the mega event before a COVID-19 vaccine is found. SPO-CRI-ASHWIN Really hope there are not more leagues than international cricket after pandemic: Ashwin New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin doesn't want a post-COVID-19 world that is more conducive for organising T20 leagues at the expense of international cricket.

SPO-DOPE-KUMARI Discus thrower Kumari gets 4-year ban for dope flunk New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Discus thrower Sandeep Kumari has been slapped with a four-year ban by Athletics Integrity Unit for flunking a dope test, nearly two years after her sample was deemed clean by the NDTL. SPO-BATRA-ATHLETES Batra continues push for athletes' outdoor training during lockdown, to again request government New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Saturday said he will again request the government to allow national campers undergo outdoor training inside the country's major sports centres during the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

SPO-CRI-LABUSCHAGNE Labuschagne expecting packed schedule once cricket resumes Sydney, May 2 (PTI) Australian run-machine Marnus Labuschagne is gearing up for a packed schedule to make up for the time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic once cricket resumes. SPO-CRI-JAYAWARDENE Big egos not harmful if there is team culture, environment: Jayawardene New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting great Mahela Jayawardene says there is "nothing harmful" in having players with big egos in a team as long as he is able to get the best out of them within an ideal environment.

SPO-SHOOT-ONLINE-THIRD Online shooting meet to get bigger, attracts 100 participants for third edition New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Emboldened by success in the first two editions, the third international online shooting championship is set to get bigger with the number of participants doubled from 50 to 100 shooters. SPO-ATH-CALENDAR AFI plans to begin season in September, announces tentative calendar New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday decided to tentatively start the 2020 season's competitions in September provided the health crisis, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is settled by then.

SPO-AFI-GBM AFI postpones elections, office bearers' term extended during online meeting New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday deferred its elections and extended the term of its office bearers during a Special General Meeting that was held online, a first among the national sports bodies. SPO-CRI-ICA ICA raises Rs 39 lakh; Kapil, Gavaskar join initiative New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Greats likes Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative to financially help around 30 needy players amid the nationwide lockdown, said its president Ashok Malhotra.

SPO-CHUNI-DOSHI Dilip Doshi hails Chuni Goswami's fighting spirit and sense of fitness New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Even the harshest of conditions would not weaken the fighting spirit of Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami, who also brought a "sense of fitness" into cricket from football, former India spinner Dilip Doshi said on Saturday, hailing the sporting giant. SPO-CRI-LANKA England tour of Sri Lanka rescheduled to January, claims SLC CEO Colombo, May 2 (PTI) England's Test tour of Sri Lanka, which could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled to January next year, claims SLC CEO Ashley de Silva. SPO-CRI-NICHOLLS-SHIRT New Zealand batsman Nicholls to donate World Cup final shirt Wellington, May 2 (PTI) New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls has decided to donate the shirt he wore in the World Cup final last year to help the families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-PANT-DHONI Dhoni always there to help but doesn't offer complete solutions: Pant New Dehi, May 2 (PTI) Calling M S Dhoni his mentor, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant says the World Cup-winning skipper has his own way of helping the younger crop as he never provides a full solution to a problem, encouraging them to look for answers. SPO-HOCK-REENA After injury and eye surgeries, Reena eyes Olympics selection Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) A gym session gone awry has threatened to end her career but after two eye surgeries and months away from the game, mid-fielder Reena is looking at selection in Indian women's hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-VIRUS-ITTF ITTF extends suspension of activities till end of July Lausanne, May 2 (PTI) The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Saturday extended the suspension its activities till end of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic..