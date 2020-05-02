Left Menu
Senators sign D Zub from KHL

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:14 IST
"We're pleased that Artem has elected to pursue an NHL career here in Ottawa," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a team statement. Image Credit: Twitter (@Senators)

The Ottawa Senators signed Kontinental Hockey League defenseman Artem Zub to a one-year, entry-level contract. Zub, 24, tallied career-high marks of 13 goals, nine assists and 22 points in 57 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in the 2019-20 season.

"We're pleased that Artem has elected to pursue an NHL career here in Ottawa," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a team statement. "Artem is smart ... a defenseman who moves the puck well and who utilizes his strength and mobility to make plays. His extensive international resume will help him transition to a North American style of play, but his key attribute is his sound ability to defend." Zub played in 256 games with SKA St. Petersburg and Amur Khabarovsk in the Russian league from 2014-20 and scored 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists). He added one goal and 10 assists in 52 playoff games.

He won a gold medal with the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics. --Field Level Media

