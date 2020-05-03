Left Menu
VP.Prodigy upend HellRaisers in Pushka League

VP.Prodigy upend HellRaisers in Pushka League
HellRaisers (4-1) weren't the only team to taste defeat for the first time after their 2-1 setback to VP.Prodigy (2-1). Image Credit: ANI

VP.Prodigy rallied to hand HellRaisers their first loss in the Commonwealth of Independent States group at the WePlay! Pushka League on Saturday. HellRaisers (4-1) weren't the only team to taste defeat for the first time after their 2-1 setback to VP.Prodigy (2-1). Alliance (4-1) elevated into first place in the Europe group with a 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Ninjas in Pyjamas (3-1).

Also on Saturday, OG Seed (1-4) recorded their first victory with a 2-1 triumph over winless OG (0-4) in another Europe group match. The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group.

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 8. All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

HellRaisers won their first game on Saturday in over 36 minutes before VP.Prodigy came back with a flourish. VP.Prodigy evened the match by winning the second game in 34 minutes before outlasting HellRaisers in over 60 minutes to win the contest. HellRaisers have already clinched a playoff spot, however. The only other team to do so is Natus Vincere, also at 4-1 in the CIS group.

The alliance had a much easier time of it in their match against NiP on Saturday, securing wins in just under 25 minutes and just over 29 minutes. OG Seed rebounded after losing their first map in over 32 minutes to OG by posting wins in over 33 and 29 minutes, respectively.

The action continues with three matches on Sunday: Europe

Team Nigma vs. OG CIS

Virtus.pro vs. B8 Natus Vincere vs. VP.Prodigy

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Saturday: Europe

1. Alliance, 4-1 T2. Team Secret, 3-1

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1 4. Team Liquid, 3-2

5. Team Nigma, 1-2 6. OG Seed, 1-4

7. OG, 0-4 CIS

T1. HellRaisers, 4-1 T1. Natus Vincere, 4-1

3. VP.Prodigy, 2-1 4. FlyToMoon, 2-3

5. Virtus.pro, 1-2 6. Team Spirit, 1-3

7. B8, 0-3 --Field Level Media

