Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three ODI double tons are equally special for me: Rohit Sharma

When asked to name his favourite knock, opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that all three double tons scored by him in the 50-over format are equally special.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 09:48 IST
Three ODI double tons are equally special for me: Rohit Sharma
Opening batsman Rohit Sharma (file image). Image Credit: ANI

When asked to name his favourite knock, opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that all three double tons scored by him in the 50-over format are equally special. Rohit's comments came during an Instagram Live session with pacer Mohammad Shami when the latter asked him to name his favourite innings.

Answering this question, Rohit said: "My first double century against Australia has to be my favourite innings, it was very special, my second double hundred, 264 against Sri Lanka is also a special inning for me, the third double century came on the day on my marriage anniversary, so all three innings are very special for me". Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format as he played a knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

The right-handed batsman has scored two ODI double tons against Sri Lanka and one against Australia. In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.

During the tournament, he had also become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit, who is now the vice-captain of the ODI team, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.

The limited-overs vice-captain has so far scored 14,029 runs across all formats. In the longest format, he has also reinvented himself as the batsman started opening the batting in Test cricket last year.

Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: League on track for the full season; Biden backs U.S. women's team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with womens team playersThe U.S. womens soccer teams claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI fo...

People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashionEven Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is...

Yediyurappa requests Maharashtra govt to release 6 TMC water in view of drought in North Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six TMC water from his states reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka. Yediyurappa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020