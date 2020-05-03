Three ODI double tons are equally special for me: Rohit Sharma

When asked to name his favourite knock, opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that all three double tons scored by him in the 50-over format are equally special. Rohit's comments came during an Instagram Live session with pacer Mohammad Shami when the latter asked him to name his favourite innings.

Answering this question, Rohit said: "My first double century against Australia has to be my favourite innings, it was very special, my second double hundred, 264 against Sri Lanka is also a special inning for me, the third double century came on the day on my marriage anniversary, so all three innings are very special for me". Rohit is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his name in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format as he played a knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

The right-handed batsman has scored two ODI double tons against Sri Lanka and one against Australia. In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer after registering 648 runs from just nine matches at an average of 81.00.

During the tournament, he had also become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit, who is now the vice-captain of the ODI team, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.

The limited-overs vice-captain has so far scored 14,029 runs across all formats. In the longest format, he has also reinvented himself as the batsman started opening the batting in Test cricket last year.

Rohit would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.