Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danny Murphy hails Liverpool players' 'unbelievable' fitness levels

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy hailed the club's current squad saying that the team's 'fitness levels are unbelievable' and they are much more tactically aware.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:04 IST
Danny Murphy hails Liverpool players' 'unbelievable' fitness levels
Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy hailed the club's current squad saying that the team's 'fitness levels are unbelievable' and they are much more tactically aware. Murphy also credited current manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff for the team's development.

"I think the team has evolved from when Klopp first started. It has got a bit more wisdom in it, in terms of when to take your foot off the gas from pressing, when to see out a game, when to drop off sometimes. They are much more tactically aware," the club's official website quoted him as saying. "Yes, they are a high-press team with great energy and the fitness levels are unbelievable - and Klopp's coaching staff and sports science team deserve great credit for that - but when people talk about Liverpool this season not hitting the heights of maybe last season or the one before in terms of sometimes steamrollering teams and loads of free-flowing football, it's because they're managing games better," he added.

Liverpool were witnessing a brilliant run in the Premier League before the football season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The team was topping the Premier League points table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club. The club's 'biggest thing' at the moment is their hunger and discipline, according to Murphy.

"I think the biggest thing with the Liverpool side at the moment is the hunger and the discipline. They come hand in hand, for me," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus: Kejriwal.

Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus Kejriwal....

Journalists must perform duties fearlessly: Mamata

Hailing the role of press in a democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday urged media persons to work fearlessly. Taking to Twitter, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the CM said she respected journalists for ...

MCA Apex Council member Sarnaik helps Maidan groundsmen

Mumbai Cricket Association MCA apwx council member Vihang Sarnaik has come in the aid of around 45 groundsmen, whose livelihood have been affected due to the countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, I tried my best t...

Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital: Kejriwal.

Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020