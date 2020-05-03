Their sacrifices must not be forgotten: Kohli pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday paid tributes to security personnel, who lost their lives while fighting terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir, saying their 'sacrifices must not be forgotten'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:27 IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday paid tributes to security personnel, who lost their lives while fighting terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir, saying their 'sacrifices must not be forgotten'. Kohli took to Twitter to write: "Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace. Jai Hind."
Five security force personnel, including a Colonel, a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of security personnel. "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi tweeted. (ANI)
