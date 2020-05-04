Left Menu
VP.Prodigy tops Natus Vincere in Pushka League play

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 01:55 IST
VP.Prodigy kept pace just behind the leaders with a victory in Commonwealth of Independent States group stage play, while OG won for the first time in the Europe group stage play on Sunday during WePlay! Pushka League action. Virtus.pro also picked up a victory Sunday to remain in the middle of the pack in CIS group stage play.

VP.Prodigy earned a 2-1 victory over Natus Vincere, who entered the day as a co-leader in the CIS standings along with HellRaisers and had already clinched a playoff spot. In the best-of-three meeting, VP.Prodigy earned a 44-minute victory, before Natus Vincere rebounded to win in 27 minutes. The deciding victory for VP.Prodigy was earned in 29 minutes. OG erupted for a 2-0 victory over Team Nigma, winning the opener in 31 minutes and following it up with a victory in 24 minutes to improve to 1-4. Team Nigma fell to 1-3.

Virtus.pro also earned a 2-0 victory, taking down B8 to improve to 2-2, which is fourth place in the seven-team CIS standings. Virtus.pro won in 31 and 32 minutes. The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group.

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 8. All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Action continues with three matches on Monday: B8 vs. Virtus.Pro

Team Liquid vs. OG Seed HellRaisers vs. Team Spirit

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Saturday: Europe

1. Alliance, 4-1 T2. Team Secret, 3-1

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1 4. Team Liquid, 3-2

5. Team Nigma, 1-3 6. OG Seed, 1-4

7. OG, 1-4 CIS

1. HellRaisers, 4-1 2. Natus Vincere, 4-2

3. VP.Prodigy, 3-1 4. Virtus.pro, 2-2

5. FlyToMoon, 2-3 6. Team Spirit, 1-3

7. B8, 0-4

