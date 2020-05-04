Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fusion edge Eternal, move into 1st in OWL

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 07:07 IST
Fusion edge Eternal, move into 1st in OWL

The Philadelphia Fusion retook sole control of first place in the standings with a dramatic 3-2 win over the Paris Eternal as Week 13 of the Overwatch League came to a close Sunday. It was a big day for contenders, as three other teams in the top seven in the standings also won -- the New York Excelsior, Los Angeles Gladiators and Florida Mayhem. The Hangzhou Spark was the day's other winner, climbing back to .500 with a win in the day's first match.

As for day's biggest contest, it was the third straight matchup between the Fusion and Eternal to go the full five games, with the Fusion winning two of them. The Fusion started strong with a 2-0 win on Oasis and a 1-0 full-hold on Numbani. Interestingly, the Fusion started rookie DPS Hee-Su "Heesu" Jeong at hitscan DPS over captain Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee, who did not play this match. Heesu was more than capable, piloting heroes like Reaper, Ashe and Tracer to great effect, while Josue "Eqo" Corona got the chance to shine on Echo.

Throughout the matchup, Eternal DPS Nicolas "NiCOgdh" Moret struggled in the Echo 1v1 while Paris stuck with a dive composition despite Philadelphia picking counter-dive heroes like Brigitte and Ashe to shut it down. Paris managed to make dive work in games 3 and 4, however, thanks to debuting rookie support Joon "Fielder" Kwon, who dazzled as Ana despite playing on 200 ping from Korea. The Eternal struck back, taking Volskaya Industries 3-2 and Route 66 3-2 to force a series-deciding map on Nepal. On Nepal, though, Philadelphia (5-5) had the upper hand. A quick 2-0 lead gave the Fusion the win and moved them into first place in the standings. Paris fell from seventh overall to a tie for ninth with the Dallas Fuel (4-4) and the Seoul Dynasty (3-3).

The Dynasty struggled as the Spark (5-5) picked up a 3-0 win. Seoul looked uncoordinated and scattered throughout the series, looking unprepared while Hangzhou looked ready to play in the new Echo-laden meta. The Spark took Busan 2-1, full-held Eichenwalde 1-0, and secured the series with a 2-1 win on Volskaya Industries. The Excelsior (8-2) secured a 3-1 win over the Chengdu Hunters (3-8) in five maps. Through strong Echo play from DPS Seung-jun "WhoRU" Lee, New York recovered from Chengdu's 2-0 win on Nepal with a 3-2 win on Numbani heading into the break. After a 4-4 draw on Paris, the Excelsior rallied for a 1-0 full-hold on Route 66 and a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower. The win keeps New York in third place overall.

The Gladiators (4-3) took a 3-1 win over the Toronto Defiant (4-6). Toronto struck first with a clean 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, but Los Angeles would bounce back with aplomb. The Gladiators took Eichenwalde 3-1, Paris 2-1 and finished the series with a perfect full-hold for a 3-0 win on Rialto. With the win, the Gladiators jump from 12th to sixth while the Defiant fall back to 15th. Finally, the Florida Mayhem (5-4) continued their domination of the Boston Uprising (1-9) with a 3-0 win. After trouncing the Uprising in 24 minutes of game time in Week 12, the Mayhem were looking to break their own record, but the Uprising put up a better fight this time. Still, the Mayhem cruised to a win with a 2-0 win on Busan, a 4-3 win on Hollywood and a 3-2 win on Hanamura. Florida moves up to seventh in the standings with the win while Boston remains in last.

Week 14 begins on Saturday with seven matches: Shanghai Dragons vs Seoul Dynasty

Chengdu Hunters vs London Spitfire Guangzhou Charge vs New York Excelsior

Paris Eternal vs Los Angeles Gladiators Washington Justice vs Vancouver Titans

Houston Outlaws vs Atlanta Reign Los Angeles Valiant vs Boston Uprising

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 10-1, 32-13-0, +19

2. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 9-1, 27-6-1, +21 3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 8-2, 27-9-1, +18

4. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 6-2, 20-10-2, +10 5. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

6. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-3, 14-13-2, +1 7. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 5-4, 17-13-0, +4

T8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 4-4, 17-12-0, +5 T8. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-4, 16-16-0, 0

T8. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-5, 20-20-0, 0 T8. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 3-3, 9-9-1, 0

T8. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-2, 7-8-0, -1 T8. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 5-5, 18-20-1, -2

14. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 5-6, 17-23-0, -6 15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-6, 19-22-0, -3

16. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 3-6, 14-22-0, -8 17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-8, 19-28-3, -9

18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 3-8, 16-25-1, -9 19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-9, 12-28-0, -16

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-9, 7-29-2, -22 --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Winston Peters congratulates NRL, Warriors to participate in trans-Tasman bubble

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today congratulated the National Rugby League and New Zealand Warriors for potentially paving the way for a future Trans-Tasman bubble, and thanked the Australian Government for making it possible.Con...

Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits

Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nations nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims of inadequate c...

FACTBOX-India's new rules for the coronavirus lockdown

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis government has extended a nationwide coronavirus lockdown until May 17 but has allowed some relaxations, which will take effect on Monday. The following lists what remains banned and what is permittedNAT...

Pence says he should have worn face mask at Mayo Clinic

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that he erred in not wearing a face mask during a visit with patients at the Mayo Clinic last month.The decision by Pence not to wear a mask was slammed by critics, who said it undermined effort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020