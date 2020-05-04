Left Menu
Reach out for help if you are suffering from domestic violence: Suresh Raina

India batsman Suresh Raina on Monday advised one and all for help if they are suffering from either domestic violence or child abuse during the lockdown period.

04-05-2020
Reach out for help if you are suffering from domestic violence: Suresh Raina
India batsman Suresh Raina . Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Suresh Raina on Monday advised one and all for help if they are suffering from either domestic violence or child abuse during the lockdown period. The left-handed batter also said that it is disturbing to learn about the exponential number of domestic violence cases during this period.

"Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it's disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don't shut yourself," Raina tweeted. Earlier, Indian opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan had also raised his voice to share a message regarding domestic violence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. However, significant relaxations were announced for both orange and green zones. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 42,533, including 29,453 active cases of the virus. (ANI)

