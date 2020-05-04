Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs star Winks wary of football with no fans

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:28 IST
Spurs star Winks wary of football with no fans

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks said on Monday that many players would be unhappy if Premier League matches were staged behind closed doors during the coronavirus crisis. Premier League chiefs are working towards a June restart as they push to finish the 2019/20 season despite the pandemic.

It is widely accepted that the remaining 92 games would have to be held without any fans, with clubs reportedly told that all matches must be played at neutral venues. Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Brighton forward Glenn Murray have expressed their concerns over returning to action while there is still a risk of contracting the virus.

Winks, who was part of the England squad that played a behind-closed-doors game in Croatia in 2018, said it would be a major blow not to have fans in stadiums, but he accepts that is likely to be the only option. "It's a possibility of course and that could happen. It's probably something that not every Premier League player wants to do," Winks told the BBC.

"It's a strange situation not having the fans there. That's what makes football, that's what makes the atmosphere." Winks described the atmosphere at the match in Croatia as "very strange". "It's not something that I like and I know a lot of players feel the same way," he said. "It's not something that anybody really wants to do but if it's the necessary action that's got to be done then it has to be done."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ESPN airing live baseball from South Korea

Live professional baseball returns to television this week. ESPN said Monday it will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Koreas Korea Baseball Organization, starting with opening day on Tuesday.Were thrilled to become ...

Canadian province of Quebec starts gradually reopening, Trudeau maintains caution

The major Canadian province of Quebec, among the worst hit by the coronavirus, started gradually restarting its economy on Monday while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintained his cautious stance.Quebec is allowing stores with an outside e...

Easing restrictions necessary to bring economy back on track: Chandigarh admin

Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday said that it was necessary to ease lockdown restrictions in the Union territory to bring the economy back on track and give relief to daily wagers. Shops in the internal sector of Chandig...

Number of new UK COVID-19 cases needs to fall further - health official

Britain needs new cases of COVID-19 to fall further, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said Monday, even as data indicates that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.Its now very clear in the data that we are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020