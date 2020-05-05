Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL will release 2020 schedule Thursday

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 06:18 IST
NFL will release 2020 schedule Thursday

The NFL will release the full 2020 schedule on Thursday in a three-hour, prime-time television special. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network and the league's app.

The telecast will feature interviews with head coaches and general managers as well as other guests, all from their homes with NFL facilities shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The matchups for all teams' games will be revealed, division by division, with NFL Network analysts providing commentary. At the same time, all game sites and kickoff times will be posted on the NFL app and NFL.com.

Earlier Monday, the NFL announced that its scheduled 2020 games in London and Mexico were canceled. "We thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL," league executive vice president Christopher Halpin said in a statement. "We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London and other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.

The NFL will release the 2020 game schedule next week, and despite talk of alternative scheduling or a late start because of the coronavirus, it is expected to be a business-as-usual slate. ESPN reported Saturday that the 17-week season will open Thursday, Sept. 10, and close with Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., citing league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

However, Sports Business Daily reported last week that the NFL is building contingency plans into the schedule, including season openers occurring more than a month later than expected and pushing back the Super Bowl by as much as three weeks. According to the report, the opening slate of regular-season games could be moved all the way back to Thursday, Oct. 15, which is currently set as the start to Week 6. The Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., could be moved from Feb. 7 all the way back to Feb. 28.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truth could be considered 'first casualty' of COVID-19: UNESCO chief

Journalists are key to countering the dangerous outbreak of misinformation accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday during a virtual dialogue on promoting press freedom amid the global crisis.Antnio Guterr...

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi: Defence spokesperson.

Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi Defence spokesperson....

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic: Defence spokesperson.

Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic Defence spokesperson....

London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020