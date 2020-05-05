Left Menu
Development News Edition

German health minister backs football restart plan, slams Kalou

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:56 IST
German health minister backs football restart plan, slams Kalou
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's health minister has backed the Bundesliga's plan to resume in 10 days' time with final approval on the league's return due on Wednesday. "The (football league's) basic concept makes sense and could serve as a model for other professional sports. But we have to see how it goes," Jens Spahn told radio station Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday.

The German Football League (DFL) hopes on Wednesday to get the go-ahead to restart the season from May 15 when Chancellor Angela Merkel meets the 16 state leaders via a conference call. However, the restart plans were thrown into question on Monday when testing of players, coaches and backroom staff produced 10 positive cases, three of which came from top-flight side Cologne.

It also emerged that not all players are following the league's strict hygiene guidelines. Hertha Berlin suspended Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou on Monday after the ex-Chelsea forward posted a video of him shaking hands with team-mates at training, violating hygiene guidelines.

Hertha immediately suspended Kalou, 34, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and Spahn welcomed the sanctions. "It was important that the club show there were consequences after this video," added Spahn.

"And I hope that everyone has now understood that this is about something serious." Germany has been less affected by the pandemic than other European countries, with 163,860 cases and 6,831 deaths, figures partly attributed to mass testing. A DFL task force has drawn up a hygiene concept, involving regular testing for all 36 clubs in the top two leagues, which has been backed by a host of key politicians.

Both Spahn and Horst Seehofer, Germany's minister for sport and the interior, have given their approval as have the premier ministers of football hotbeds Bavaria and North Rhine-Westfalia. Should German football resume, Spahn said the Bundesliga could become an "export hit" as the first of Europe's top five leagues to restart.

"I think it makes sense for professional sports to come step-by-step into a new, everyday life, but we have to see what happens," Spahn added. "The clubs must be able to guarantee that their players, regardless of how young or old they are, follow the rules."

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing norms tossed aside as crowds throng liquor shops - again

Undeterred by steep price hikes or the urgent need to maintain distance, impatient crowds were back outside liquor vends on Tuesday, pushing and jostling in many places as they sought to lay their hands on a bottle of their favourite tipple...

Govt suspends all visas, bars travel by OCI card holders

The government Tuesday suspended all existing visas, barring a few exceptions, granted to foreign nationals till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an order said. In a separate order, th...

Not a conscious effort to shift from movies to web: Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanuj Virwani, best known for web series Inside Edge, says he is happy with the way his career is shaping up. The actor, son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri, who made his cinematic debut in 2013s Love U Soniyo, received recognition as...

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020