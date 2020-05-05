Report: Gore to sign one-year deal with Jets

Running back Frank Gore is signing a one-year contract with the New York Jets, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Gore will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Gore, who turns 37 on May 14, will compete in his 16th NFL season in 2020 by serving as a backup behind star Le'Veon Bell. Gore recorded career-low totals in rushing yards (599) and yards per carry (3.6) in 16 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He rushed for just two touchdowns last season.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher ranks third in NFL history with 15,347 career rushing yards behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Gore entered the league as the San Francisco 49ers' third-round pick out of Miami in 2005. He played for the 49ers from 2005-14 before joining the Indianapolis Colts for a three-year span (2015-17).

