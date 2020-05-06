Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTM stay alive for final playoff spot in Pushka League

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 04:06 IST
FTM stay alive for final playoff spot in Pushka League

The last day of the WePlay! Pushka League group stage won't be without some drama, thanks to FlyToMoon. Knowing that a loss would eliminate them from the playoffs, FTM instead routed B8 in little more than an hour Tuesday, staying alive and leaving one last playoff spot up for grabs Wednesday.

FTM completed their group slate with a 3-3 record, a half-game behind 3-2 Virtus.pro in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) standings. Virtus.pro -- who forced FTM into a do-or-die situation with a win in the match prior -- play Team Spirit in the first of three games Wednesday, the final day of group play. A win would sent Virtus.pro to the playoffs. Should Virtus.pro lose, they would face a best-of-one tiebreaker against FTM for the final CIS playoff berth.

Tuesday's action began with a pair of matches in the European group, with Team Nigma needing a win and help to stay alive. After Team Secret swept Ninjas in Pyjamas in 56 and 49 minutes in a matchup of teams entering the day at 3-1, Alliance throttled Nigma in 45 and 24 minutes. That result moved Alliance to 5-1 and into no worse than a tie for first in the group while simultaneously locking both Secret and NiP into the playoffs and eliminating Nigma.

Virtus.pro then swept VP.Prodigy in 30 and 31 minutes, dropping VP.Prodigy to 4-2 and locking HellRaisers (5-1) into the top seed from the CIS group. Then came the do-or-die moment for FTM, who delivered with 20- and 43-minute wins. The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group.

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin Friday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Wednesday's matches: CIS

Virtus.pro vs. Team Spirit Europe

Team Nigma vs. Team Secret OG vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Tuesday: Europe

x-1. Alliance, 5-1 x-2. Team Secret, 4-1

x-3. Team Liquid, 4-2 x-4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2

e-T5. Team Nigma, 1-4 e-T5. OG, 1-4

e-7. OG Seed, 1-5 CIS

y-1. HellRaisers, 5-1 x-T2. VP.Prodigy, 4-2

x-T2. Natus Vincere, 4-2 4. Virtus.pro, 3-2

5. FlyToMoon, 3-3 e-6. Team Spirit, 1-4

e-7. B8, 0-5 y-clinched top seed in group

x-clinched playoff spot e-eliminated from playoffs

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 children drown in AP's Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident, three children in Vizianagaram town who had gone for a swim got drowned, said Vizianagaram town Circle Inspector Yarram Naidu.Three children identified as -- B Nani 12, B Diwakar 8 and Y Jayaram 15 -- had gone for a sw...

Colombia extends COVID-19 lockdown to May 25, additional sectors to start re-opening

Colombias mandatory quarantine will be extended by a further two weeks as it tries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, although additional sectors will be allowed to start returning to work....

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India in touch with Pakistan on implementation of ICJ decision

India is in contact with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on implementation of International Court of Justice ICJ decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, sources told ANI on Tuesday Last year the ICJ gave a decision in favor of India. We ar...

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020