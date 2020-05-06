COVID-19: England's football team to make 'significant donation' to NHS

The England men's football team has decided to make a "significant donation" to the National Health Service (NHS) in a bid to help the fight against coronavirus. "Following positive discussions with The FA, the England senior men's squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative," a statement released on the official England Twitter on Tuesday.

The "#PlayersTogether" is an initiative by the Premier League players to donate "funds quickly and efficiently" to NHS charities to help combat coronavirus. The statement further stated that the contribution will be made using all match fees collated since September 2018.

"This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018. We are also grateful to The FA for committing their support to the #PlayersTogether initiative for the foreseeable future by helping to raise awareness and funds to assist throughout the fight against COVID-19 and beyond," the statement read. "This is in addition to the senior women's squad's commitment to #PlayersTogether as we stand united as England players behind the nation during this crisis and our collective prayers and thoughts remain with all those affected," it added. (ANI)