Left Menu
Development News Edition

British boxing chiefs issue guidelines for return to ring

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:06 IST
British boxing chiefs issue guidelines for return to ring
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boxers fighting in Britain would be required to wear masks during ring walks and would be banned from using a spit bucket under proposals to allow for a resumption of the sport, it was reported on Wednesday. Boxing authorities are reportedly gearing up for a July re-start following the coronavirus shutdown.

The BBC said a consultation document sent to promoters proposed that boxing cards would take place behind closed doors with a maximum five bouts and no "championship contests". Boxers would be allowed to box without a mask but referees and corner staff would be obliged to wear them.

All boxers, trainers and referees would be tested for COVID-19 48 hours before fights and would self-isolate at a hotel until their test result was known. Eddie Hearn, the promoter of British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, tweeted: "Huge (but mostly sensible) barriers to overcome to make it happen but when the time comes we will be ready." British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is due to fight former world champion Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on July 4.

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde, who has lost his father and grandmother to coronavirus, is due to take on compatriot Lyndon Arthur in London on July 11.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC upholds bail granted to bookie Sanjeev Chawla in match fixing scandal

The Delhi High Court Wednesday upheld a trial courts decision to grant bail to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of the crickets biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 915pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Germany says Bundesliga can restart in second half of May

Germanys Bundesliga is set to become the first of Europes top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage after the government said on Wednesday that it could re-start in the second half of May.The government sa...

17 new COVID-19 cases in Gurugram

Gurugram on Wednesday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department Gurugram.Out of the total cases found positive today, 10 cases are linked to Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi, four people came in contact with a positive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020