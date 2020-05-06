Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:18 IST
The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: SPO-NADA-DG-INTERVIEW Anti-doping hearings to be conducted online amid lockdown: NADA DG By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The National Anti-Doping Agency's Director General Navin Agarwal on Wednesday said the body will conduct its disciplinary hearings online from Friday despite the many logistical challenges to ensure cases don't pile up due to the national lockdown. SPO-SHOOT-SAURABH-COACH Olympics postponement doesn't bother Saurabh, always training to be at his best: coach Sheoran By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Drawing confidence from Saurabh Chaudhary's Zen-like calm and lethal efficiency with pistol, shooting coach Amit Sheoran says his most famous ward will be well-placed both mentally and skill-wise whenever the Olympics are held.

SPO-CRI-KKR-HUNDRED Will evaluate if 'The Hundred' approaches us for investment: KKR CEO Mysore By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore did not entirely rule out the possibility of the popular IPL franchise "evaluating" investment opportunities in England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s ambitious franchise league 'The Hundred', which had to be shelved this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-WARNER-KOHLI-SMITH Drive to succeed different for Kohli and Smith, feels Warner New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) They have similar impact on their teams but Virat Kohli is driven by sheer passion to subdue the rivals while Steve Smith just enjoys batting, says Australia opener David Warner.

SPO-CRI-RAHANE Will need at least one month of training before playing any competitive match: Rahane New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday said cricketers will need at least a month of training before resumption of competitive games, which should happen only after a vaccine for the dreaded COVID-19 is discovered. SPO-SANIA India has learnt to accept female athletes but still a long way to go: Sania New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Path-breaking tennis ace Sania Mirza takes pride in the fact that many of India's sporting stars, outside cricket, are women even though she believes that it will take a few more generations before being a sportswoman is seen as a natural career choice in the country.

SPO-CRI-MCC-LD SANGAKKARA MCC to offer President Sangakkara second term due to COVID-19 pandemic London, May 6 (PTI) The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced that it would recommend a second term for its President Kumar Sangakkara owing to the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-HOCK-DIWAN Hockey veteran Ashok Diwan says health much better, set for return from USA New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) World Cup-winning former hockey goalkeeper Ashok Diwan, who was battling ill-health while being stranded in the USA, has told the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that he is much better now and could be returning home soon. SPO-CRI-MCCULLUM-BBL McCullum calls for a Kiwi team in Big Bash League Auckland, May 6 (PTI) Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Wednesday called for the introduction of a team from his country in Australia's Big Bash League to boost audience interest in the T20 competition.

SPO-CRI-NEHRA Current Indian team can't be compared to Australian teams of 90's and 2000s: Nehra New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Virat Kohli's Indian team still has a long way to go before it is spoken of in the same breath as Australia of 2000s, feels former India pacer Ashish Nehra. SPO-LOCKDOWN-RKFC-COACH RKFC coach and family returning home on Thursday New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Stranded in Srinagar for more than a month due to the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson and his family will finally return to Scotland on Thursday, ending an anxious wait to attend to his sick mother.

SPO-CRI-SAMSON I have learnt to accept my failures in last two years: Sanju Samson New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) He has flattered to deceive on umpteen occasions but highly-rated wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson says he has learnt to accept his failures in pursuit of the calm demeanour that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni possesses. SPO-HOCK-GURINDER We have become much more aggressive under Reid: Gurinder Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) Defender Gurinder Singh feels India has been playing an aggressive brand of hockey under chief coach Graham Reid, and it has helped the team in creating more goal scoring opportunities.

Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

Air Indias repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat mission could not be operated on Wednesday as the crew members COVID-19 tests were not done on time, senior airline officials said. The Vande Bharat mission plans to bring stranded Indi...

Risk of return to COVID-19 lockdowns real unless states lift restrictions gradually, says WHO

Moscow Russia, May 6 SputnikANI World Health Organization WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that risk of returning to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic is real if countries do not lift restrictions carefully and g...

Woman dies in building collapse in UP's Ghaziabad, 2 family members injured

A 26-year-old married woman died while her sister-in-law and infant nephew sustained injuries after the roof of their house came crashing down in Mustafabad Colony in Loni here on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police suspect that the in...

South Africa opposed to liquidation of national airline SAA - minister

South Africa does not want a fire sale of troubled national airline SAA assets nor for the carrier to be liquidated, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday. Gordhan told a parliamentary committee that the government wa...
