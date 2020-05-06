Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia, Croatia football leagues to resume

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:44 IST
Serbia, Croatia football leagues to resume

The Serbian and Croatian football leagues will resume on May 30 and June 6 respectively after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday. However, as the two Balkan nations have banned large gatherings, matches are expected to be held behind closed doors.

"It is decided that the last four rounds of the 2019/2020 season will be held," read a statement on the Serbian Football Federation (FSS) website. The Serbian Cup, which has reached the quarter-finals stage, will also be completed, with the final on June 24.

Meanwhile, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said their season will resume with the national Cup semi-finals on May 30 and 31. First division league matches will restart June 6.

However, the remaining matches in the second division, regional and other leagues will not be played. Montenegro also announced that its league will resume on June 1.

In the Balkans region, the COVID-19 disease has killed over 500 people and infected more than 17,000..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

Air Indias repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat mission could not be operated on Wednesday as the crew members COVID-19 tests were not done on time, senior airline officials said. The Vande Bharat mission plans to bring stranded Indi...

Risk of return to COVID-19 lockdowns real unless states lift restrictions gradually, says WHO

Moscow Russia, May 6 SputnikANI World Health Organization WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that risk of returning to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic is real if countries do not lift restrictions carefully and g...

Woman dies in building collapse in UP's Ghaziabad, 2 family members injured

A 26-year-old married woman died while her sister-in-law and infant nephew sustained injuries after the roof of their house came crashing down in Mustafabad Colony in Loni here on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police suspect that the in...

South Africa opposed to liquidation of national airline SAA - minister

South Africa does not want a fire sale of troubled national airline SAA assets nor for the carrier to be liquidated, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday. Gordhan told a parliamentary committee that the government wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020