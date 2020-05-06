Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Iniesta calls children born because of his goal against Chelsea in 2009

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:31 IST
Soccer-Iniesta calls children born because of his goal against Chelsea in 2009

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrated the 11th anniversary of his famous Champions League semi-final strike against Chelsea by calling two children conceived after his tie-clinching goal. Barcelona were two minutes from being eliminated from the Champions League in a tense second leg at Stamford Bridge on May 6, 2009, when Iniesta collected a pass from Lionel Messi and stroked the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

His goal secured a 1-1 draw, sending the Spanish side into the final in Rome on the away goals rule, and prompted an outpouring of celebration back home. Nine months later, those celebrations had a rather unexpected result, with maternity hospitals in Barcelona telling local media they were struggling to cope with demand amid a spike in the city's birth rate.

On Wednesday, Iniesta, who now plays for Japanese club Vissel Kobe, posted a video of himself on Twitter https://twitter.com/andresiniesta8/status/1257959450452910082 speaking to two children who were born in January 2010. "Has your mother showed you the goal?" the 35-year-old Iniesta asks Ignacio, who was born on Jan. 18.

"Yes, what a goal," Ignacio replies. Ignacio's mother Andrea Barri told Iniesta she found out she was pregnant just before travelling to the final, where Barcelona beat Manchester United 2-0.

"If I'd told my mum before travelling she wouldn't have wanted me to go to the game. So I told her on the plane," she added. "You told her on the plane you were pregnant and we ended up winning the Champions League, everything was perfect then," Iniesta replies.

Josep Enric, who was born on Jan. 29, told Iniesta he is his "favourite player ever" along with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. "They showed me the video of the goal which you scored before I was born. We were all celebrating it," the 10-year-old added.

Enric's father, Josep Salvat, told Iniesta it was his brother who connected the dots between the goal and his son's birthday. "My older brother is a big Barca fan, football is almost a religion to him," Salvat said. "He was the one that went and looked at the calendar and made the calculations.

"I remember how much we celebrated that goal, everything was lost but your goal gave us immense joy."

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK misses COVID-19 testing target for fourth day running

Britain failed to meet its target of conducting 100,000 daily COVID-19 tests for the fourth day running, data released on Wednesday showed, as questions persist over the way it briefly manages to do so at the end of April. Last week, health...

The magic word for Detroit automakers is trucks

The coronavirus pandemic brought the U.S. auto industry to its knees, but Americans love affair with beefy pickup trucks is helping the Detroit automakers get on the road to recovery.General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automo...

Russian woman, Indian boyfriend caught while entering Shimla by hiding in truck

A Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend were caught while trying to enter Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district in a truck during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and imposition of curfew here, the police said. The woman and her friend who hai...

Goa Congress chief flays NDA govt over hike in fuel prices

The Congress in Goa on Wednesday took potshots at the NDA government at the Centre, saying it has created a global record by making taxes on petrol and diesel the highest in the world. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020