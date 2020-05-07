Reports: NFL spells out facility-reopening guidelines

With other sports starting to reopen their facilities to players for training, the NFL issued its protocols for having all teams prepare for that eventuality by May 15. According to multiple media reports on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to every team outlining the NFL's plan for keeping the returning players and staffers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All team facilities were ordered shut down as of March 25. "The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and phased reopening," Goodell reportedly wrote. "The first phase would involve a number of non-player personnel. ... No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue a course of therapy and rehabilitation that was underway when facilities were initially closed.

"Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen." He reportedly added, "While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices, they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements."

In Phase 1, teams may bring in no more than half of their non-playing employees, up to 75 on any day, fewer if required by local regulations. Employees will be required to wear facemasks, and the workers as well as visitors to team facilities will have their temperature taken daily while answering health-related questions.

Goodell reportedly stated that the league is working with the players union to finalize the plans for player access. He also reportedly added that teams shouldn't publicly speculate about schedule changes that could be caused by the pandemic. "It is impossible to project what the next few months will bring," he reportedly wrote.

--Field Level Media