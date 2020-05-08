Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 05:24 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: '21 salary cap to shrivel due to COVID-19

Unknown financial implications from the coronavirus pandemic might force the NFL to reduce the 2021 salary cap by as much as 50 percent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. With uncertainty around the 2020 season, including whether fans will be able to attend games at any point, and other revenue-tied variables up in the air, the NFL enters the summer months planning for the limbo that could follow next offseason. Athletes could be particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 symptoms, says union

Professional athletes could be particularly vulnerable to falling seriously ill with the new coronavirus, the head of a global union representing them told Reuters on Thursday. Brendan Schwab, the executive director of the World Players' Association, added that some players were being asked to sign away rights that would normally give them legal and financial protection should they fall ill. Fighters tested on arrival ahead of UFC return in Florida

Fighters taking part in Saturday's UFC 249 card in Jacksonville, Florida have been tested on arrival and many have been isolating in their rooms as the mixed martial arts promotion prepares to to get back to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A bid to stage the card on tribal lands in California was aborted when UFC came under pressure from Disney, which owns broadcast partner ESPN. NFL committee chief confirms end of PI reviews

After just one year, the NFL is eliminating replay reviews of pass-interference calls. Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL's competition committee, confirmed the news Thursday. NFL outlines protocols for reopening team facilities

The NFL outlined criteria on Wednesday for teams to begin reopening facilities, as professional sports leagues across North America navigate their way through the coronavirus outbreak. The NFL said the first phase would involve the gradual return of employees to facilities, starting with up to 50% of non-player staffers, while maintaining screening and proper social distancing procedures. IndyCar to start season June 6 in Texas

The IndyCar season will begin June 6 with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, the circuit announced Thursday. No fans will be in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will begin at 8:15 p.m. and televised on NBCSN. F1 considering new venues as first quarter revenues slump

Formula One could race at circuits not on the current calendar as it seeks to rev up a 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and against a backdrop of plunging revenues. The Liberty Media-owned sport reported first quarter revenues of $39 million on Thursday, compared to $246 million in the same period last year, with no races scheduled for Q2 either. Heavily-restricted NBA practices expected to resume on Friday

NBA teams are expected to get the go-ahead to reopen practice facilities for limited use as early as Friday, less than two months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the season. With head and assistant coaches barred and scrimmages forbidden, the workouts are unlikely to resemble business as usual for the NBA but would nonetheless be a step towards normalcy for a league whose season was upended in dramatic fashion in March. CFL: League's future 'in jeopardy' due COVID-19, commissioner says

The commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL) said on Thursday the league's future is "very much in jeopardy" because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will likely result in the cancellation of the 2020 season. CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie delivered the gloomy outlook while speaking by video conference to a House of Commons standing committee on finance a week after news broke that the league asked the federal government for financial support. Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady showdown set for May 24

The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, WarnerMedia's Turner Sports said on Thursday. The sanctioned PGA Tour event, which is being dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity, will begin at 3 pm ET (1900 GMT) and the four golfers will come together to make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL schedule: Champion Chiefs will open vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense at home against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, the NFL announced Thursday evening while revealing the entire 2020 schedule. Tom Bradys first game as a member of the Tampa Bay B...

China reports one new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday. No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a stat...

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule snapshot

Carolina Panthers 2020 schedule all times ET Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 405 p.m.Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.Oct...

Kerala: Five Gulf evacuees sent to isolation ward after displaying COVID-19 symptoms

Five people, who were among 181 individuals evacuated from Abu Dhabi, have been sent to the isolation ward of a district hospital after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus during thermal screening. The first repatriation Air India Expres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020