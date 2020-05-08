Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: '21 salary cap to shrivel due to COVID-19

Unknown financial implications from the coronavirus pandemic might force the NFL to reduce the 2021 salary cap by as much as 50 percent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. With uncertainty around the 2020 season, including whether fans will be able to attend games at any point, and other revenue-tied variables up in the air, the NFL enters the summer months planning for the limbo that could follow next offseason. Athletes could be particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 symptoms, says union

Professional athletes could be particularly vulnerable to falling seriously ill with the new coronavirus, the head of a global union representing them told Reuters on Thursday. Brendan Schwab, the executive director of the World Players' Association, added that some players were being asked to sign away rights that would normally give them legal and financial protection should they fall ill. Fighters tested on arrival ahead of UFC return in Florida

Fighters taking part in Saturday's UFC 249 card in Jacksonville, Florida have been tested on arrival and many have been isolating in their rooms as the mixed martial arts promotion prepares to to get back to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A bid to stage the card on tribal lands in California was aborted when UFC came under pressure from Disney, which owns broadcast partner ESPN. NFL committee chief confirms end of PI reviews

After just one year, the NFL is eliminating replay reviews of pass-interference calls. Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL's competition committee, confirmed the news Thursday. NFL outlines protocols for reopening team facilities

The NFL outlined criteria on Wednesday for teams to begin reopening facilities, as professional sports leagues across North America navigate their way through the coronavirus outbreak. The NFL said the first phase would involve the gradual return of employees to facilities, starting with up to 50% of non-player staffers, while maintaining screening and proper social distancing procedures. IndyCar to start season June 6 in Texas

The IndyCar season will begin June 6 with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, the circuit announced Thursday. No fans will be in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will begin at 8:15 p.m. and televised on NBCSN. F1 considering new venues as first quarter revenues slump

Formula One could race at circuits not on the current calendar as it seeks to rev up a 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and against a backdrop of plunging revenues. The Liberty Media-owned sport reported first quarter revenues of $39 million on Thursday, compared to $246 million in the same period last year, with no races scheduled for Q2 either. Heavily-restricted NBA practices expected to resume on Friday

NBA teams are expected to get the go-ahead to reopen practice facilities for limited use as early as Friday, less than two months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the season. With head and assistant coaches barred and scrimmages forbidden, the workouts are unlikely to resemble business as usual for the NBA but would nonetheless be a step towards normalcy for a league whose season was upended in dramatic fashion in March. CFL: League's future 'in jeopardy' due COVID-19, commissioner says

The commissioner of the Canadian Football League (CFL) said on Thursday the league's future is "very much in jeopardy" because of the COVID-19 pandemic that will likely result in the cancellation of the 2020 season. CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie delivered the gloomy outlook while speaking by video conference to a House of Commons standing committee on finance a week after news broke that the league asked the federal government for financial support. Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady showdown set for May 24

The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, WarnerMedia's Turner Sports said on Thursday. The sanctioned PGA Tour event, which is being dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity, will begin at 3 pm ET (1900 GMT) and the four golfers will come together to make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief.