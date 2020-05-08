Left Menu
Atlanta Falcons 2020 schedule snapshot

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 06:16 IST
Atlanta Falcons 2020 schedule Sept. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. Sept. 27 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN) Oct. 11 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. Oct. 25 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Nov. 8 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.

BYE Nov. 22 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. Dec. 6 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

2019 record: 7-9 Last playoff appearance: 2017

PointsBet over-under for Falcons wins: 7.5 FLM projects: 7 wins

The NFC South isn't a breeze, and plenty of tests dot the Atlanta slate start to finish. Going to Green Bay, Kansas City and Minnesota is a steep climb in non-conference play without considering the new and intense challenge of visiting Tampa Bay. Hitting .500 looks like a home run here. Upset watch: It's been a few moons since head coach Dan Quinn helped Pete Carroll build a Super Bowl defense in Seattle, and he knows where the weak spots are in Russell Wilson's game. Seattle built a 24-0 lead at halftime when these teams met Week 8 last year, but the game finished as a one-possession result.

Longshot wager: If the wheels come off for the Falcons -- the schedule is rough, and an injury to Matt Ryan could spell doom, for example -- PointsBet has installed Atlanta as a +3000 shot (11th-best odds) for the NFL's worst record. Stranger things have happened. --Field Level Media

