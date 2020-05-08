Bundesliga return a 'huge and positive step': UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

As the Bundesliga is set to return to action this month, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said that its resumption is a 'huge and positive step' towards bringing optimism back to people's lives. "It is great news that the German authorities have agreed that the Bundesliga can return. This is a huge and positive step to bringing optimism back to people's lives," Goal.com quoted Ceferin as saying.

The coronavirus pandemic had brought all football leagues to a standstill. However, the German Football Association (DFL) on Thursday announced that Bundesliga will resume from May 16. Ceferin said he is confident that Germany will provide a 'shining example' of how to bring football back.

"It is the result of constructive dialogue and careful planning between the football authorities and politicians and I am confident that Germany will provide a shining example to all of us in how to bring football - with all its excitement, emotion and unpredictability - back into our lives. I wish everyone connected with this every success," he said. (ANI)