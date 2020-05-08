Left Menu
Waqar Younis, David Gower to interact with fans online amid coronavirus lockdown

As all sporting events have been brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, former cricketers David Gower and Waqar Younis have decided to interact with the fans online and answer their questions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:10 IST
Waqar Younis, David Gower to interact with fans online amid coronavirus lockdown
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis.. Image Credit: ANI

As all sporting events have been brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, former cricketers David Gower and Waqar Younis have decided to interact with the fans online and answer their questions. The sessions will be organised by GloFans, a digital platform for fans. It has joined hands with several international sporting stars including Gower and Younis.

During the show named 'Q20', both current and former athletes from seven different countries will interact with the fans, answering 20 questions shot at them by the fans. Q20 will be live across all available digital media platforms of GloFans. Former England captain, Gower, will be featuring in the opening episode that will go live this weekend. Pakistan's current bowling coach, Younis, who played 87 Tests and 262 ODI's during his cricketing career, will take part in the second episode.

Gower said it is a 'great opportunity' to connect with the fans and he is looking forward to it. "This is a great opportunity to connect with international sports fans. This will not only give a chance to fans to know more about us but will also give us the opportunity to get closer to fans from across the globe. I am really looking forward to answering interesting questions that will be coming up from GloFans," Gower said in a statement. (ANI)

The parliament of Belarus on Friday set August 9 as the date for the countrys next presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994, announced last year th...

