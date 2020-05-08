Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:12 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top stories at 1815 hours: SPO-CRI-KOHLI Sports without fans in stadium possible but magic will be missing, says Kohli New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli believes cricket in empty stadiums is a real possibility in a post COVID-19 world and though it is unlikely to have a bearing on the intensity of players, he feels the magic would certainly go missing. SPO-CRI-DHUMAL India's Australia tour lesser logistical challenge than T20 World Cup: BCCI treasurer By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) It is premature to talk about resumption of cricket but India's tour of Australia later this year is likely to go ahead, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday, downplaying the logistical issues likely to arise because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-DDCA BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Without a president and its secretary in jail, the controversy and corruption-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is set to be directly governed by the BCCI through an ad-hoc committee. SPO-CRI-PCB-LD UMAR AKMAL Akmal didn't show remorse for failing to report fixing approaches: PCB disciplinary panel head Lahore, May 8 (PTI) Umar Akmal did not seem prepared to show remorse nor did he seek an apology for failing to report corrupt approaches, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's disciplinary panel has observed in his detailed judgement after imposing a three-year ban on the temperamental batsman.

SPO-SHOOT-LD BHAKER Manu Bhaker gets electronic target installed at home in place of manual machine By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Pistol ace Manu Bhaker has got a new electronic target installed at the makeshift shooting range at her home in Haryana in place of an archaic manual machine that was breaking down frequently and hampering her Olympics preparation. SPO-VIRUS-MISBAH Misbah wants resumption of cricket soon, even if behind closed doors Karachi, May 8 (PTI) Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said being confined to home due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown can become depressing and wants some cricket activities to resume soon even if the matches have to take place behind closed doors with proper safety barriers.

SPO-VIRUS-BAT Pune-based cricket museum buys Azhar Ali's bat to raise funds to fight COVID-19 Karachi, May 8 (PTI) A cricket museum based in India has bought a bat auctioned by Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali to raise funds for the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-LOCKDOWN-U17-COACH India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players' fitness regime at home New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) India's Under-17 women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby is impressed by the work put in by his players who are training at their homes by following the fitness regime laid down by him.

SPO-VIRUS-CRICKETER-SA South African first-class cricketer Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus Johannesburg, May 8 (PTI) Solo Nqweni, a South African first-class cricketer who has been battling multiple health issues, has tested positive for coronavirus..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia provinces blame reagents, labs for stalling COVID-19 testing

Indonesian provinces have blamed flawed distribution of reagents, too few laboratories and a lack of expertise for preventing them from getting near President Joko Widodos target of 10,000 coronavirus tests a day in the country.Medical expe...

Italian bond yields fall on easing trade tensions ahead of rating reviews

Italian bond yields fell on Friday as investor risk appetite was boosted by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and data showing that the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs than expected and as traders awaited two credit ratings decisions on Italian...

Adani Gas reports 61 pc rise in Q4 net profit

Billionaire Gautam Adanis CNG retailing firm Adani Gas Ltd on Friday reported a 61 per cent rise in standalone net profit in the fourth quarter on the back of lower tax rate and operational efficiencies. Net profit in January-March at Rs 12...

Hexaware launches solution for COVID-19 quarantine zone care

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Friday said it has developed a cloud-based quarantine zone care management software solution and mobile app called KareRing. This application provides institutional care providers with a care management dash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020