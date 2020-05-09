Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A very difficult shot': Yuvraj Singh shares video of him hitting six over covers

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared a throwback video of his 'favourite shot' on Instagram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 10:18 IST
'A very difficult shot': Yuvraj Singh shares video of him hitting six over covers
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared a throwback video of his 'favourite shot' on Instagram. In the video Yuvraj can be seen smashing a six over covers in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders during his Indian Premier League (IPL) days.

"This has to be one of my favourite shots in my career I have played! A very difficult shot to hit for a six over covers to a fast bowler," Yuvraj captioned the post on Instagram. Former Indian bowler Praveen Kumar termed the shot a combination of 'class with power'.

Several other Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan, hailed Yuvraj for his handsome six over the covers. Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket on July 10 last year.

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament and he played an important role in India winning the trophy. In the tournament, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA commissioner in self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.Hahn immediately t...

Immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore needed to overcome Covid-19 impact: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry CII has called for an immediate economic stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore -- or 7.5 per cent of the GDP -- to tide over the impact of Covid-19 led countrywide lockdown. The lead industry body said th...

Soccer-U.S. women's team file to appeal equal pay ruling

The U.S. womens soccer team has filed to appeal a district court decision handed down last week that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesperson for the team said on Friday.The team suffered an unexpected blow to their high-profile...

I was so hard on myself for years: Kanan Gill

In his new Netflix special, Kanan Gill revisits the letter he wrote as a teen to his future self but if he could go back in time, the stand-up comedian says he would tell his younger self to relax and live more. Gill, like the rest of the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020