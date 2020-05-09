Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Three tracks to lose races to Charlotte, Darlington

As NASCAR revamps its schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, three tracks will see their races shifted to either Charlotte Motor Speedway or Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Events at Chicagoland Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and a spring event at Richmond Raceway no longer will be held. Reports: Silver says NBA doesn't expect fans back this year

With major sports leagues preparing for the eventuality of restarting behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly took the concept to the next level on Friday. The NBA might end up playing with no fans in the stands into next year barring the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, Silver reportedly said during a conference call open to all NBA players. Olympics: Tokyo Games could be 'greatest ever', says Coates

Senior international Olympics official John Coates said on Saturday the delayed Tokyo Olympics could end up being the greatest Games ever, coming next year as the world emerges from COVID-19 crisis. Coates, Australia's Olympic chief and head of the International Olympic Committee's inspectorate for the Games, cited the examples of positive Summer Games that followed the two world wars of the 20th century. Conmebol unhappy with FIFA over five substitutes change

FIFA's decision to temporarily allow up to five substitutions per match to help cope with potential fixture congestion was met coolly in South America on Friday. "This change has taken us by surprise, it was not made in consultation with our confederation," Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), said on twitter. U.S. women's soccer team file to appeal equal pay ruling

The U.S. women's soccer team have filed to appeal a district court decision handed down last week that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesperson for the team said on Friday. The team suffered an unexpected blow to their high-profile case against their federation when the court threw out the players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team. NASCAR's U-turn to racing raises flags of uncertainty, change

NASCAR is back. On May 17, the roar of engines - albeit without the roar of the crowd - will return to a NASCAR Cup Series race track. And when the competitors do arrive at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina that Sunday, it will be amid an air of apprehension and uncertainty. NFL has flexibility to delay '20 schedule

Plans are subject to change during a pandemic, and the NFL is armed with the ability pause or delay the start of the 2020 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL could delay the season by several weeks and still play a full slate. The schedule is also flexible enough to start at any point and play through the resumption of the season if needed. NFL: Players, coaches call for investigation into killing of Ahmaud Arbery

NFL greats Tom Brady and Anquan Boldin were among dozens of prominent players and coaches who called on Friday for a federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was shot while running in Georgia. State investigators arrested a white former police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, on Thursday and charged with them with murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 killing in the small coastal town of Brunswick. Ex-NHL player who had COVID-19: Season shouldn't resume

Former NHL player Georges Laraque, who has recovered from COVID-19, doesn't want to see the season resume amid the pandemic. "To be asking guys to be tested and be quarantined for two to three months away from the family during this crisis is unfair and inhuman," Laraque told Canada's TSN. "Am I going to be forced to be away from my family and be scared of what's going to happen when I'm not there? And what if something happens when I'm playing and my wife gets sick and I want to go back home?" Baseball: Slow return to normality as Taiwan lets some fans back in

Taiwan reopened baseball games to a limited number of fans on Friday for the first time since controls were imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, part of government efforts to slowly allow normal life to resume. Taiwan has been relatively successful at controlling the virus, with 440 cases to date and 6 deaths, with only 85 active infections, thanks to early prevention and detection efforts.

