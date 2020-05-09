Left Menu
Meg Lanning provides virtual batting class for Ireland women's squad

Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning recently made use of the lockdown period to provide a virtual batting class to the Ireland women's team.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:35 IST
Meg Lanning provides virtual batting class for Ireland women's squad
Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning recently made use of the lockdown period to provide a virtual batting class to the Ireland women's team. The session was chaired by Ireland women's head coach Ed Joyce and also featured Australia women's coach Matthew Mott.

Lanning was also joined by former Ireland skipper Isobel Joyce to help the players keep their skills sharp during the forced break from cricket. "Any time you can pick the brains of experienced cricketers such as Meg and Isobel is valuable, and I know that our entire squad enjoyed this unique opportunity," Laura Delany, captain of the Ireland Women's team said in an official statement.

"People often underestimate the mental aspect of the game, and both players spoke about the importance of mental preparation before a game and how to keep a clear mind and focus when on the field," she added. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per CNN, more than 3.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including at least 274,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

