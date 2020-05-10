Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 06:59 IST
FaZe roll, R0kkr bounced in CDL Week 7

The Atlanta FaZe and Minnesota R0kkr entered Week 7 with eyes on the top of the Call of Duty League standings. While the FaZe continue to bear down on the first-place Dallas Empire, after a disastrous Saturday, the R0kkr are already done for the weekend.

Entering the day 50 points behind the Empire with 50 points going to the weekend champ, the R0kkr followed-up Friday's first-round win with a pair of stunning losses, losing 3-1 to the Toronto Ultra and 3-0 to the New York Subliners. To contrast, the R0kkr have 100 points through six weeks. The Ultra and Subliners have 40 -- combined. The FaZe opened play Saturday and advanced to Sunday's semifinals with a 3-1 win over the London Royal Ravens in the Group B winners' bracket. After taking Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-104, FaZe lost 6-1 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy. But they rebounded with a 155-145 win on Hackney Yard Domination and 250-130 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint to close it out.

In the Group B losers' bracket, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles went a perfect 6-0 to grab the group's other spot in Sunday's semis. First, OpTic took care of the Paris Legion with a 250-231 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, a 6-5 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, and a 174-133 win on St. Petrograd Domination, making the Legion the weekend's first team eliminated. In the losers' bracket final, OpTic eliminated London with a 250-199 win on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, a 6-1 win on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, and a 174-154 win on Hackney Yard Domination.

As for Group A, the Toronto Ultra got things started with the stunner over the R0kkr. Toronto opened with a 250-192 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, but Minnesota responded with a 6-4 win on Piccadilly Search and Destroy. The Ultra got the lead back with a 157-149 win on Hackney Yard Domination, and they closed out the match with a 250-109 win on Rammaza Hardpoint. Then came the losers' bracket, which looked a lot like the Group B losers' bracket as the Subliners pulled off back-to-back sweeps.

First, New York eliminated the Florida Mutineers with a 250-194 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, a 6-5 win on Rammaza Search and Destroy, and a 177-143 win on Hackney Yard Domination. The Subliners then ended R0kkr's tournament with about as close of a match a sweep can be. New York won 250-249 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, then 6-5 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, and finally 159-150 on Gun Runner Domination. Three wins by a total of 11 points. Week 7 ends Sunday with both the semifinals and grand final.

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles opens against the Toronto Ultra in the first semi and the New York Subliners face the Atlanta FaZe in the other semi, with the winners going for the week win. Call of Duty League Week 7 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL point 2. $30,000, 30 CDL points

3-4. $10,000, 20 CDL points 5-6. no prize money, 10 CDL points

7-8. no prize money, no CDL points Call of Duty League standings through Week 6:

1. Dallas Empire, 150 points 2. Chicago Huntsmen, 130 points

3. Atlanta FaZe, 120 points T4. Minnesota R0kkr, 100 points

T4. Florida Mutineers, 100 points 6. Paris Legion, 60 points

T7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points T7. Seattle Surge, 40

T9. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points T9. Toronto Ultra, 20 points

T9. New York Subliners, 20 points T9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points

--Field Level Media

