Hockey India teams up with FIH to organise online course for country's coaches

Hockey India has teamed up with International Hockey Federation (FIH) to organise Level 1 coaching course online for the country's coaches. The sessions will be conducted by FIH Educators, from May 11 to May 15. A total of 9 candidates have enrolled for the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course.

At the end of the course, each of the candidates' competency will be assessed and will be awarded an FIH Level '1' Coach Certificate. Also, persons, who are holding a Hockey India Level '2' Coach Certification, are eligible to attend the course. Mike Joyce, FIH Membership, Education & Development said the standard of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Coaching Courses is impeccable.

"Hockey India has done a fantastic job in terms of structuring and implementing the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway through knowledge and practical-based courses that will equip them to deliver within the modern hockey environment. Successful candidates from Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2 Coaching Course have been invited to the FIH Academy Level 1 Coaching Course," Hockey India's official website quoted Joyce as saying. "The standard of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Coaching Courses is impeccable, therefore, it was best not to delay the FIH Academy Level 1 Coaching Course if it could be conducted online. FIH believe it is important to work with all top hockey nations across all areas of the game. Education is one of the four pillars of Hockey4Life, our global development programme," Joyce added.

Terming it a 'fabulous' initiative, Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said Indian Coaches can use the lockdown period productively and improve their skills. "Conducting the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course online is a fabulous initiative by Hockey India and FIH. The Indian Coaches can utilize their time productively and pick up important skills," Ahmad said.

"The Coaching Courses have been brilliantly organized in the past and I am sure that the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course online will help in a long way to better the Indian Coaches which would ultimately lead to better results on the field," he added. The Coaching Courses aim at effectively equipping the attendees with practical knowledge and on-ground scenarios. (ANI)