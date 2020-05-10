Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Maradona autographs shirt to help poor district of Buenos Aires

Football legend Diego Maradona has autographed the replica of his Argentine jersey he wore during the 1986 World Cup final to raise money for an underprivileged community in Buenos Aires.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:39 IST
Combating COVID-19: Maradona autographs shirt to help poor district of Buenos Aires
Argentine World Cup-winning hero Diego Maradona (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Football legend Diego Maradona has autographed the replica of his Argentine jersey he wore during the 1986 World Cup final to raise money for an underprivileged community in Buenos Aires. The Argentine World Cup-winning hero autographed the replica jersey and wrote "we are going to get through it" on the shirt to motivate the country in the fight against coronavirus, CNN reported.

The jersey is now being raffled to raise money for a working-class neighbourhood of Buenos Aires. The raffle has been restricted to those who have given donations towards an initiative that has so far managed to collect hygiene products and masks for charity.

"Diego can't even imagine what he has done for us, it's priceless. I'll be grateful to him until the day I die," CNN quoted local resident Marta Gutierrez as saying. In his initial playing days, Maradona spent time in Buenos Aires as he represented Argentine Juniors.

Maradona was at his best during the 1986 FIFA World Cup as he guided Argentina to the title win after defeating Germany 3-2 in the finals. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 4 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, including at least 279,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organisation had termed COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

India's coal production to clock record 700 mn tonnes in FY21: Secy

India will produce a record 700 million tonnes of coal in the current fiscal ending March 2021, helping cut down on imports, Coal Secretary Anil Jain said. India produced 602.14 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20 fiscal, marginally lower t...

Britain's Johnson to set out five-tier coronavirus warning system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England on Sunday when he outlines the governments roadmap for gradually easing lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy for nearly...

Dimuth Karunaratne wants Sri Lanka to be in top 4 of ODI, Test cricket

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Sunday said that he wants the side to reach the top four in both Test and ODI rankings. Rankings is the keyword. I would say Sri Lanka needs to be in the top four of not just ODI Cricket, but Test Cri...

7,740 dedicated COVID-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health Ministry

A total of 7,740 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in 483 districts have been identified, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, asserting that adequate health infrastructure is in place to fight the pandemic. The public health facilities de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020