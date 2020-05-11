Rugby-Former All Black Slade joins Japan's DynaBoars

Former All Black Colin Slade has joined Japanese Top League outfit Mitsubishi Dynaboars, the club announced on Monday. Slade, who won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups with New Zealand, will join up with the DynaBoars next season after this year's campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slade, who has played across the backline during his career, most recently featured for Pau in France's Top 14 following stints at Canterbury Crusaders and Otago Highlanders in his homeland. Slade played 21 times for New Zealand, scoring 78 points, including at the 2011 World Cup when he replaced injured flyhalf Dan Carter in the line-up. Slade was himself then injured en route to the final.