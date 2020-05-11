Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Former All Black Slade joins Japan's DynaBoars

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:33 IST
Rugby-Former All Black Slade joins Japan's DynaBoars

Former All Black Colin Slade has joined Japanese Top League outfit Mitsubishi Dynaboars, the club announced on Monday. Slade, who won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups with New Zealand, will join up with the DynaBoars next season after this year's campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slade, who has played across the backline during his career, most recently featured for Pau in France's Top 14 following stints at Canterbury Crusaders and Otago Highlanders in his homeland. Slade played 21 times for New Zealand, scoring 78 points, including at the 2011 World Cup when he replaced injured flyhalf Dan Carter in the line-up. Slade was himself then injured en route to the final.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

In Japan, pandemic brings outbreaks of bullying, ostracism

The coronavirus in Japan has brought not just an epidemic of infections, but also an onslaught of bullying and discrimination against the sick, their families, and health workers. A government campaign to raise awareness seems to be helping...

Corona cases flare-up as countries ease social distancing guidelines

Coronavirus infections are rising in the United States and other countries as governments across borders have started easing social distancing guidelines and restrictions that have kept millions isolated and decimated economies. Health offi...

Have taken note of migrants walking on roads, rly tracks with great concern: Govt

The Centre has said it has noted with great concern that migrant workers continue to walk on roads and railway tracks to return to their native places and asked states to ensure that they travel home on the special trains being run for them...

All masks, no fireworks: Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020