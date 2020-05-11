Left Menu
Development News Edition

Play football with your feet; don't let it go to your head: IM Vijayan's advice to youngsters

Legendary Indian striker IM Vijayan advised young players to play football with their feet but not let it go to their head.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:10 IST
Play football with your feet; don't let it go to your head: IM Vijayan's advice to youngsters
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Indian striker IM Vijayan advised young players to play football with their feet but not let it go to their head. Vijayan said this during an interaction with Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri on Instagram.

"It is a simple thing. Life is short and your football-playing time is short. You play football with your feet but you should not let it go to your head -- otherwise, it can be a dangerous fall," All India Football Federation's (AIFF) website quoted Vijayan as saying. The 51-year-old hailed the current skipper of the team saying that the dedication with which Chhetri plays is brilliant.

"I follow your matches and the dedication and resolve with which you play for your club and country is brilliant. The number of matches you have played for India and the number of goals you have scored -- it's a huge achievement," he said. "I have spoken to many youngsters and upcoming players including Sahal (Abdul Samad) and Ashique (Kuruniyan), and I tell them to look at you. The way you play and the things you do -- I ask them to take you as an example," Vijayan added.

Chhetri also praised Vijayan and called him a 'superstar'. "If you want to see a humble example of a superstar, here it is (Vijayan). If you want to see someone who played the game purely because he loved it, here it is. If you want to see someone who is brilliant in every way and yet so down-to-earth, here it is," Chhetri said.

Recollecting a memory of watching one special IM Vijayan goal in 2005, Chhetri said: "Vijayan was playing for Churchill Brothers at the time. I was watching the game and he came on a substitute. He didn't look quite fit but there was a cross and there were two defenders, but he took the ball on his chest and back-volleyed it into the top corner, from outside the penalty box. The way he used to score goals used to amaze everyone. He was an absolute pleasure to watch. He is by far the most skilful and innovative player I have seen". (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

I've retired from active sports, but not today: Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to claim a medal in the Paralympic Games, has retired from active sports, a decision she took before becoming the Paralympic Committee of India President earlier this year but revealed only on Monday. The...

Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic

Global travel demand will take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and many business travellers may never return to the skies, the head of Qatar Airways said on Monday.The state-owned airline is one of only a few to have maintain...

Doctors' body urges Centre to reconsider revised COVID-19 discharge policy

An association of doctors in West Bengal has shot off letters to the Union health ministry and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, making a case for a relook at the revised policy for discharge of coronavirus patients and setting up dedicated c...

Argentina extends $65 bln debt deadline as default risks rise

Argentina will extend negotiations over a 65 billion debt restructuring proposal until May 22, the government said in the official gazette on Monday, setting the stage for tense last-ditch talks as the South American nation races to avoid d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020