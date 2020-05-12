Rugby-France's Racing 92 sign up Wallabies fullback Beale

Left Menu
Updated: 12-05-2020 07:19 IST
France's Racing 92 have signed experienced Australia and New South Wales Waratahs fullback Kurtley Beale, with former Wallabies lock Luke Jones also heading to the Paris-based club for next season. Beale, who has won 92 caps since his test debut in 2009, returned to Australia after a year at English club Wasps in 2017 but struggled at the Waratahs before this Super Rugby season was suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Racing 92, who were third when the 2019-20 Top 14 season was brought to a halt at the start of March, announced the 31-year-old's signing in a squad update on social media. Jones spent three years at Bordeaux before returning to the Melbourne Rebels last season in a failed bid to force his way back into the Wallabies squad for the World Cup.

