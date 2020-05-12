Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You've mastered this too': Williamson on Steve Smith's latte art

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Tuesday complimented Australian Steve Smith on mastering the latte art.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:08 IST
'You've mastered this too': Williamson on Steve Smith's latte art
Australia batsman Steve Smith (file image). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Tuesday complimented Australian Steve Smith on mastering the latte art. Smith had posted a video of himself, trying his hand at the latte art. In the video, he can be seen trying to pour a fern design over his coffee.

"Cricketers and their latte art! Here u go mate, this is my attempt! Any feedback? @kane_s_w.Maybe we should stick to hitting balls," Smith wrote as the caption. To this post, both David Warner and Kane Williamson were left highly impressed.

"Haha bro I'm not surprised that you've mastered this too! A few more coffee net sessions for me," Williamson commented. While Warner said that he is never trying his hand at this new hobby of Smith's.

On Monday, Williamson had also posted his attempt at latte art. Kohli was impressed with Williamson's work and ended up commenting: "Looks, good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though".

Thirty-year-old Smith is currently the number one ranked ICC Test batsman with 911 points and is closely followed by India skipper Virat Kohli with 886 points. Smith was last seen in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series.

After the first ODI, the series between both sides was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Smith would have been leading the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Williamson would have represented SunRisers Hyderabad if the tournament had started on March 29.

However, the IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 coronavirus patients in Russia - media

A fire apparently started by an overloaded ventilator killed five novel coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit in a Russian hospital on Tuesday, news agencies reported. Russias emergency ministry confirmed the death of intensive car...

Tim Story in talks to direct Kevin Hart-starrer 'Night Wolf'

Director-producer Tim Story is in the final negotiations to helm Kevin Hart in the superhero comedy Night Wolf. The STX Films project reunites Story and Hart who earlier collaborated on the Ride Along and Think Like a Man film series. Acc...

Mayim Bialik-led 'Call Me Kat' gets series order at Fox

Call Me Kat, a comedy featuring Mayim Bialik in the lead, has been handed out a series order at Fox. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multicamera show will reunite the actor with Jim Parsons, her The Big Bang Theory, who is attached...

Delhi records 13 fresh coronavirus deaths, taking death toll to 86; total cases 7,639: Authorities.

Delhi records 13 fresh coronavirus deaths, taking death toll to 86 total cases 7,639 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020