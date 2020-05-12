Sport-On this day... May 13

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 13 May 13, 1998

SOCCER - Chelsea's Gianfranco Zola celebrates after scoring the winner in the European Cup Winners' Cup final against VfB Stuttgart at the Rasunda Stadium in Stockholm. Chelsea skipper Dennis Wise played Zola through with a ball over the top and the Italian's half-volley flew into the top corner of the net from the edge of the area.

It was Chelsea's second triumph in the competition since they first claimed the trophy in 1971. May 13, 2000

SWIMMING - Australia's Ian Thorpe reacts after setting a new world record in the men's 400 metres freestyle final at the Australian Open Swimming Championships in Sydney. Nicknamed 'The Thorpedo', the 17-year-old broke his own record in 3 minutes 41.33 seconds in the final race which was also an Olympic selection trial for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Thorpe won five medals at the Games, including gold medals in the 400m freestyle, 4 x 100m freestyle and 4 x 200m freestyle, with world record times in each event. May 13, 2000

CYCLING - Italian Ermanno Brignoli rides in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo during the 4.6 km individual time trial of the 83rd Giro d'Italia. The Czech Republic's Jan Hruska won the time trial on a course that went past historic landmarks such as the Colosseum and the imperial forums.

Stefano Garzelli topped the general classification to maintain the country's dominance in the race, with Italian riders winning every race between 1997 and 2007 until Spain's Alberto Contador claimed the 2008 edition. May 13, 2001

GOLF - Henrik Stenson held his nerve to win the Benson and Hedges International for his maiden European Tour title at the Belfry. Having entered the final round with a three-stroke lead, the Swedish rookie overcame challenges from Paul McGinley and Angel Cabrera to secure victory by the same margin with a 13-under-par total of 275.

Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion, has been one of the most consistent players on the European and U.S. PGA Tour over the last two decades, spending over 300 weeks in the top 10 of the world rankings. May 13, 2003

CRICKET - Australia pose with the Frank Worrell Trophy after defeating West Indies 3-1 in their four-match test series in the Caribbean. Despite being without talismanic spinner Shane Warne due to a drugs ban, Australia dominated the series, winning the first three matches before hosts West Indies picked up a consolation win in the final test.

The visit to West Indies was Australia captain Steve Waugh's last overseas tour and he retired the following year with an impressive 41-9 win-loss record in test cricket. May 13, 2009

SOCCER - Thierry Henry and Eric Abidal pose with the Copa del Rey trophy after Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the final at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia. This was Barca's first major trophy under manager Pep Guardiola, before they won the Liga and Champions League to complete a historic treble.

Henry, Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o combined to score 100 goals across all competitions. May 13, 2011

TABLE TENNIS - China's Ding Ning plays a shot en route to her victory against compatriot Liu Shiwen in the semi-finals of the World Table Tennis Championships in Rotterdam. Ding recovered from a two sets to one deficit to seal an 11-13 11-9 8-11 11-6 11-8 11-6 victory and book a spot in the final, where she defeated Li Xiaoxia in six sets to win the title.

Ding, who has won three world championships and three World Cups, completed the grand slam when she took home the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. May 13, 2012

FORMULA ONE - Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Lotus' Kimi Raikkonen lift up Williams' Pastor Maldonado after his victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. Maldonado finished second in qualifying but was bumped up to pole position as Lewis Hamilton, who had qualified in first place, was demoted to the back of the grid due to a technical infringement.

Maldonado went on to pick up his maiden race victory, finishing over three seconds ahead of second-placed Alonso. May 13, 2017

TENNIS - Simona Halep celebrates after successfully defending her Madrid Open title with a 7-5 6-7 (5) 6-2 victory against Kristina Mladenovic. Halep, playing in her third Madrid Open final in four years, staved off a fightback from 14th seed Mladenovic to become the second woman to retain the title after Serena Williams in 2013.

The Romanian enjoyed a successful claycourt season, reaching the final of the Italian Open and French Open before clinching the world number one ranking for the first time later that year. May 13, 2018

HANDBALL - HC Vardar's Andrea Lekic and Gyori Audi ETO KC's Stine Bredal Ofteda in action during the women's EHF Champions League final at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena, Budapest. Gyori Eto edged a thrilling contest 27-26 after extra time to defeat Vardar in the final for the second consecutive year.

Gyori Eto won their third successive title the following year when they defeated Rostov-Don 25–24 in the final. (Compiled by Rohith Nair, Hardik Vyas and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)