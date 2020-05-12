Left Menu
Delhi Police join hands with members of 1983 WC team to promote 'teamwork and discipline'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:54 IST
Members of the 1983 World Cup winning team has joined hands with Delhi Police to promote "teamwork and discipline" in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The cricketers will be urging people to follow the government guidelines via Delhi Police, which will be promoting its initiative on Twitter with #1983 HeroesWithDelhiPolice. "Nobody gave us a chance when we went to play our first match in 1983. But we made impossible possible," Madan Lal, member of 83 WC winner team told PTI Bhasha. "This battle against Corona pandemic is big and we must show the same discipline and team work. Everyone should perform to let the team India win the battle," he added.

The man behind this initiative, Atul Kumar Thakur DCP (South Delhi), has said that there is a lot to learn from the 1983 squad. "1983 WC was an event when the team overcame all the adversities and it was the single sporting event that united the sporting scene of the whole country. People said that it was very difficult for India to win the cup but defying all odds every member of the team chipped in," Thakur told PTI. "Be it Kapil Dev’s famous knock against Zimbabwe or Mohinder Amarnath’s performance in final or the no 11 batsman Balwinder Sandhu’s 22 runs partnership with Syed Kirmani at the crucial juncture. It was complete team effort," he said. "In the fight against Corona also we need same kind of team work where everyone from medical workers, police, government, citizens have to perform. One weaker link could cause a defeat in this battle," he added.

Thakur said most of the members of the 1983 batch have agreed to join this initiative including Amarnath, Sandhu, Lal, Dilip Vengasarkar. "Little master Sunil Gavaskar is likely to support while Kapil paaji and Kris Shrikant have sent us the video ," said Thakur adding that they are also trying to rope in the 2011 World Cup-winning team for a similar initiative. In his video message on Delhi Police's Twitter handle, Vengsarkar said that battles are won with hardwork and commitment.

"As you all know that in 1983 WC final India was all out at 183 but the team fought hard and showed a lot of discipline and commitment. We won the trophy at the end. We are going through a bad time at present and we must show the same discipline," he said He urged people to follow lockdown rules and remain indoors. Amarnath , Man of the Match against West Indies in the final, made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Delhi.

"Delhi Police is working hard and staying away from their families to keep us safe. We should follow the guidelines for the sake of our, our families and Delhi's safety. It is the need of the hour to get rid of this pandemic," he said..

